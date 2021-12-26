TV Highlights: From Sylvester Stallone to Claire Foy via Fern Britton

Telly Today choices for Boxing Day…

The Suicide Squad

If a job needs doing, don’t send in the best… Send in the baddest.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn presents an adventure in anarchy as some of the DC Universe’s most violent and unpredictable anti-heroes assemble to take on a near-impossible mission.

The ragtag team of expendable cons, including Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), and everyone’s favourite psycho, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) are dropped (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese on a lethal search and destroy mission.

Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the chances of survival are slim-to-none. You’d have to be insane to bet on their success. Luckily, these guys aren’t just insane, they’re criminally insane.

The Suicide Squad, from today on Sky Cinema

A Very British Scandal

Considered the most beautiful debutante of the 1930s, heiress Margaret Sweeny (Claire Foy) is in the midst of a divorce when she meets the dashing – and married – Ian Campbell, future Duke of Argyll (Paul Bettany).

What begins as sexual chemistry evolves into something more serious when Margaret not only begins to fall in love with Ian – by now the Duke – but also with his crumbling ancestral seat, Inveraray. With the perfect man – and perfect castle – in her sights, Margaret persuades her doting father to help her pay for the castle’s restoration, whilst Ian secures a divorce from his humiliated wife.

The pair marry, but the honeymoon phase soon sours. Ian is consumed by his plan to raise a legendary treasure from Tobermory Bay, and while Margaret is able to restore the castle to its former glory – at huge expense – Ian’s temper is often more than she can handle. When she realises that her claim to the castle might not be as secure as she once thought, she starts a series of events that will change not only her life and the lives of those around her, but also the perception of the British aristocracy forever.

A Very British Scandal, BBC One, 9 pm

All Star Musicals

All Star Musicals at Christmas tonight brings Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former-MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya together to take centre-stage for a night of festive entertainment.

They’ll embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass, each hoping to steal the show with their spectacular performance and be voted All Star Musicals Champion. The celebrities will be supported by a full West End ensemble, a live orchestra, and, in the lead up to their big performance, also receive training from esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches. The musical numbers performed will be from a range of iconic musicals, both contemporary and traditional, including; Cats, Moana and The Rocky Horror Show.

The night of musicals magic will feature a special performance from one of the West End’s biggest shows, plus an exclusive performance by Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa in the West End, of Into The Unknown from Frozen 2.

All Star Musicals, ITV/STV/UTV, 8 pm

Big Fat Quiz of the Year

Who was blasted into space at the age of 90? Which celebrities refused to take a shower? Why were we all singing sea shanties? And what on earth was going on with Tony Blair’s hair? All of these questions and more will be answered in the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021.

Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by a panel of celebrity guests, including Sarah Millican, James Acaster, Jonathan Ross, Judi Love, Guz Khan and Sara Pascoe, for the quiz that will make you laugh, scratch your head, and say: ‘Was that THIS year? Blimey!’

Helping Jimmy to pose the questions are Charles Dance, the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School and a whole host of celebrity question-setters.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year, Channel 4, 9 pm