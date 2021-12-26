Want to see the first Christmas TV ad of 2022? Is it too soon?

The commercial starring Hollyoaks actress Johanna Hinton airs from tonight – UK urged to save NOW for Xmas ’22…

Katherine Scott, director of marketing at Park Christmas Savings:

“Most people might think it’s a bit early to mention Christmas 2022 but for Park Christmas Savings the festive season never stops. The key message of our TV ad is that by getting a head start and putting away an affordable amount of money weekly or monthly, paying for Christmas 2022 need not be a burden.

Just as most UK families are getting over Christmas 2021 the UK’s first-ever Christmas TV ad of 2022 has been revealed. Too soon? No, say family festive savings club Park, which is on a mission to get the UK saving now for Christmas 2022 as stress-free as possible. Over 2.7 million British families have saved with Park by spreading the cost over the year with affordable weekly or monthly payments.

In a UK TV first, Park will be airing the very first TV ad of Christmas 2022 tonight (Boxing Day) and running through to mid-February, 2022. It will air on ITV including a festive take-over of the ITV Hub on Boxing Day evening.

“We make no apologies for bringing home this message so soon after Christmas 2021, as we know festive budgeting is one of the biggest expenses faced by millions of UK families. Our savvy customers love knowing Christmas is paid for so they can get on and enjoy every moment.”

The ad campaign is called “Sorry Not Sorry” and the 30-second ad humorously plays on just how crackers it is to mention Christmas 2022 so soon. Park knows there’s no time like the present to start putting money aside and plan for the perfect Christmas 2022. Hundreds of thousands of UK families presently budget with Park each year by paying for Christmas in advance by spreading payments throughout the year.

Sign-up season starts each January and for 2022, Park is on a mission to get the nation taking the strain and stress out of Christmas by getting a head start – no apologies! The ad features Manchester-based actress Johanna Hinton, 36, who recently appeared as coroner Caitlyn in TV soap Hollyoaks.

In the promo Johanna plays a savvy newscaster who announces that there is nothing to be sorry about when it comes to saving for Christmas.

“It was great fun to film the Park ad and play a news reader with a really positive message for a change. I love this time of year and getting festive too, so to be part of the first Christmas ad of 2022 is something quite special.” – Johanna Hinton

To find out more about the Sorry Not Sorry campaign and planning for Christmas 2022, go to Park Christmas Savings