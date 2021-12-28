Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig takes in Norway

Best on the Box choice for December 28th.

In this magical Christmas special, broadcaster and national treasure Sandi Toksvig travels to snowy Norway in search of more extraordinary escapes, this time Scandinavian style.

And as it’s the festive season, she has invited not one but three of Britain’s most fabulous and fascinating women to join her in these awe-inspiring locations: star of Dragon’s Den Deborah Meaden, actor Fay Ripley and space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, who knows a thing or two about the Northern Lights.

Two hundred and fifty miles north of the Arctic Circle, Sandi and Maggie go in search of killer whales during a stay in an architectural gem designed for guests to enjoy the wonders of the Aurora Borealis from their sofa – if they come out! Deborah Meaden swaps the Dragons for a face-to-face meeting with a pack of wolves when Sandi treats her to a unique and luxurious stay in northern Norway.

And it really is cold feet for actor Fay Ripley, when in sub-zero temperatures she and Sandi take in breathtaking fjord views from a mountain-top glass cabin, cut down their own Christmas tree and visit the local village in search of decorations, where they’re treated to a choir singing Christmas carols.