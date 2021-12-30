The Voice Kids 2021 won by Torrin

Torrin from Oxfordshire was crowned champion of ITV’s The Voice Kids 2021 competition.

“Torrin for me was an instant chair turner. She just has this incredibly unique quality about her, in her voice and then getting to know her personality as well she’s very, very special. She’s really unique. I always talk about wanting to be touched, wanting to feel a connection and emotion when somebody performs and she has that more than most. I’m so excited for her future.” – Melanie C

The 14-year-old who was mentored by Coach Melanie C won the virtual audience’s vote after performing Auld Lang Syne as her final song.

Speaking to Emma Willis right after the news was revealed, Torrin said: “It just feels totally incredible and thank you to Melanie because I wouldn’t be here without you!”

The search for the freshest new singing talent saw Brit award-winning pop icon Melanie C join the ITV show for its latest series. Spice Girl Melanie C joined Danny Jones, will.i.am and last years’ winning coach Pixie Lott in the search for the next generation of singing talent.

As usual Emma Willis returned to host the series which saw Torrin win a family trip to Disneyland Paris.

“I think if she continues on this path; she’s so passionate, she’s so dedicated that I just think there’s no stopping her. I do believe she could become one of the greats of our time. She’s got that potential. She’s so talented. She just has that ability to connect with people and to touch your soul.” – Melanie C

The Voice Kids – entire series now available on ITV Hub