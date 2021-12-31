New Year’s resolutions 2022 see family and community in focus

New Year’s resolutions, cheers…

A survey of a selection of UK adults found the common resolutions like increased investment in physical, mental, and financial health still top the list of changes people are intent on making in the New Year, but for many these resolutions now go beyond simply benefiting the individual.

In fact, 57 per cent recognise their ability to have an impact bettering the world and giving back to their community in 2022. While 44 per cent stated the importance they are putting on helping others in the New Year where they can.

Three in five think that taking care of their own finances in 2022 could enable them to support others, while 35 per cent intend to donate to charity. A tenth will look to support more community projects, while a further one in 10 want to use their skills to help people in the long run.

“As we head into the New Year it’s the perfect time for people to reassess their priorities and plans for the future. And beyond purely personal goals, for many a better future involves society as a whole. Based on our latest research of what matters most to people today, this is clearly something more of us than ever are opening our eyes to.” – Jonny Black, strategic director at global investment company abrdn, which commissioned the research

The study found that while making changes to help those around them is clearly a top priority, people still have a number of resolutions that are focused on improving their own wellbeing.

These lifestyle upgrades include wanting to go on more holidays (37 per cent) and spending more time with family and friends (35 per cent). While one in three (33 per cent) plan to read more and 21 per cent want to get away from their phones more.

The driving force for almost half (48 per cent) to invest in themselves in the coming year is because ‘life is short’. It also emerged as many as 44 per cent named sorting their finances as their most important goal for 2022, with better budgeting of cash and plotting a financial future among their aims. Almost seven in 10 believe that investing in their financial health in the New Year will have a direct impact on their happiness and wellbeing, according to the OnePoll figures.

Nearly half (45 per cent) are exploring how they can invest money to grow their finances in 2022, with 36 per cent previously being deterred because they don’t trust the risks that come with investing. Four in 10 see the New Year as the perfect time to invest as they have been able to put more aside recently and want to see their savings grow, while 35 per cent believe investing is important for their future.