The Last Thing Mary Saw comes to Shudder

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, will find out The Last Thing Mary Saw later this month…

Shudder Original, The Last Thing Mary Saw. Following the film’s success at FrightFest and Fantasia Festival last year, the period horror will premiere exclusively on Shudder on 20th January 2022. The film stars Rory Culkin, Stefanie Scott and Isabelle Fuhrman. The frightening tale was written and directed by Edoardo Vitaletti.

Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder:

“We are excited to bring Edoardo’s chilling and unique directorial debut to Shudder. Full of twists and turns that will keep viewers guessing until the very end and featuring an immensely talented cast and crew, The Last Thing Mary Saw is a gripping tale we can’t wait to share with our members.”

Southold, New York, 1843: Young Mary (Scott), blood trickling from behind the blindfold tied around her eyes, is interrogated about the events surrounding her grandmother’s death. As the story jumps back in time, we witness Mary, raised in a repressively religious household, finding fleeting happiness in the arms of Eleanor (Fuhrman), the home’s maid.

Her family, who believe they are seeing, speaking, and acting on God’s behalf, view the girls’ relationship as an abomination, to be dealt with as severely as possible. The couple attempt to carry on in secret, but someone is always watching, or listening, and the wages of perceived sin threaten to become death, with the tension only heightened by the arrival of an enigmatic stranger (Culkin) and the revelation of greater forces at work.

“It is such an honour to join Shudder’s incredible slate of films. For years they have been raising the bar for thought-provoking genre storytelling, and I’m thrilled to partner with them in releasing The Last Thing Mary Saw,” said writer-director Edoardo Vitaletti.

The film was produced by Isen Robbins and Aimee Schoof of Intrinsic Value Films, Harrison Allen and Madeleine Schumacher of Arachnid Films, Stephen Tedeschi and Executive Produced by Scoop Wasserstein. The Last Thing Mary Saw will be available on Shudder from 20th January 2022.