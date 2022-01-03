Channel 4 head to Zante

Best on the Box pick for January 3rd…

The Greek island of Zante is the most-searched-for destination by young Brits.

Party Island: Summer in Zante tells the stories of the holidaymakers and workers who made it out there for summer 2021. Student nurse Nathalie worked on the wards during the pandemic and she’s determined to travel the world, but needs to find employment to fund her adventures.

Connor and Harry arrived here on a last-minute lads’ holiday. Their trip starts with Connor being detained at passport control. Bad luck continues to dog them through the week as they try and fail repeatedly to pull on Laganas’ infamous strip.

Tom and Duncan run the Indy Bar, an institution on the strip famous for its dentist chair and an ‘anything goes’ philosophy. Tom and Duncan really need Zante to start filling up for the summer if they’re going to keep the business afloat.

Twenty-four-year-old Corey has flown out to Zante to spend time with 22-year-old Kita, a holiday worker who he met just before the season started. Harry is here with his girlfriend Becca. The couple are falling in love, but Harry needs to tell his parents about Becca’s career as an OnlyFans creator.

