Pick of the Plots: Monday 3rd January

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, January 3.

Denise arrives and demands to see Phil; Kat assures her that she has no idea where he has gone. Sharon tries to put Denise off getting the police involved.

Realising that he doesn’t have Raymond’s passport puts Kat’s mind at ease. At a beach café, Phil makes a call.

Meanwhile, as they continue their campaigning for the new mosque, Iqra tells Bobby that her new job want her to start soon but she is worried about leaving Walford. Later, Bobby spots something that sends his mind racing and he’s set on finding out the truth.

Elsewhere, Mick is surprised when Shirley makes a decision without him.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

As Faye drives a still tipsy Emma back from their New Year’s Eve party, they knock over Ted, an old man carrying his shopping. They are relieved when he seems to be fine and invites them into his flat for a brew.

Later, Emma is shaken when Imran spots that she is worse for wear and tells her that she shouldn’t be in charge of a learner whilst under the influence. Emma and Faye decide to return to the flat to check up on Ted and apologise. The girls vow to keep the accident a secret.

Meanwhile, Abi meets up with Imran in Victoria Garden and tells him she plans to do a pregnancy test and if it’s positive, Kevin deserves the truth. Kevin approaches them but Abi makes out they were rowing over Kelly.

Later, Abi calls at the builder’s yard flat. As Toyah buzzes her up, Imran’s heart is in his mouth.

Elsewhere, having successfully passed their health checks, Sally reckons that she and Tim deserve a treat, but it’s clear Tim is hiding something.

Also, Sarah thaws towards Adam.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Cain is angered when Nate reveals Tracy kicked him out for cheating and refuses to let him stay with him.

Cain also worries about Kyle. In a fit of rage, he orders Marlon to evict Ellis from Tall Trees – thus beginning a war between the Dingles and the Chapmans.

Meanwhile, Charity is thrown when Vanessa announces that she’s staying in the village for good.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

As Trish tries to explain her reasons for keeping secrets, she manages to put her foot in it, exposing a detail that she previously left out. Maxine decides to take things into her own hands, but will she only end up disappointed?

Meanwhile, a surprising realisation changes Ollie’s mind about Cindy.

Later, another fire lights under Becky as she finds a charity fundraiser leaflet for the hospital.

Elsewhere, DS Cohen has a shocking update about Misbah’s case. An encounter with Maya gives Charlie the wrong impression, but will he pass his discovery on to Nancy?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm