Channel 5 go on board HMS Northumberland for a tour of duty

The first episode of the five-part series begins tonight.

This revealing new series follows everyday life on board HMS Northumberland, a Royal Navy frigate, on a new mission. Across its four-month tour of duty, including in the Arctic Circle, our cameras follow the ups and downs of life at sea for the crew of 220 men and women on one of the ship’s busiest ever deployments.

They must contend with everything from dramatic floods to fires on board, and they also find themselves at the centre of increased tensions with Russia, hunting for Russian submarines and warships, and defending British shores from Vladimir Putin’s increasingly aggressive navy.

In this first episode of the series, the crew prepare to set sail under Captain Thom Hobbs. Deputy logistics officer Meghan Burgoyne oversees the loading of the copious amounts of food required for the time at sea, and young chef Sauhil James prepares for his very first tour of duty. When the crew head off on their four-month deployment, HMS Northumberland’s first destination is the North Sea, where several Russian warships appear to be heading.

As the ship heads north, a fire onboard threatens to end the mission before it’s even begun. Below decks, newbie chef Sauhil learns that his mum is back in the Caribbean needs a serious operation, and there’s a routine drugs test on board for all the crew, even the captain. Northumberland is put on high alert and asked to assist when it’s revealed the Russians are targeting HMS Queen Elizabeth, the flagship of the Royal Navy. Northumberland is also called into action to help when a Russian spy ship is spotted that’s intent on gathering secret military intelligence on HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Warship: Life at Sea, Channel 5 tonight at 9 pm