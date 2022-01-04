Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 4th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, January 3.

Phil realises that his plan might not work and makes a huge offer.

Meanwhile, Dana defends herself against Aaron’s ignorance again and Bobby stands up to him too, surprising them both.

Later, whilst home alone Bobby questions Dana about Aaron’s whereabouts on NYE. As she falls asleep, he takes the chance to try and confirm his suspicions.

Elsewhere, Ben suggests a night out to Callum, and Eve decides to tag along with Stacey. Ash soon joins the group to spite her mum.

They all head to the station but things quickly take a turn for the worst when they’re hurt in an attack by Neil and his friends,

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Having won his case, Adam is furious to see that someone has keyed his car and accuses Lydia of doing the deed as well as trying to drive a wedge between him and Sarah.

Shaken by the encounter, Lydia later turns up at the factory worse for wear for a meeting. Her boss, Gavin, is unimpressed.

Adam is quietly pleased when Sarah tells Adam about Lydia turning up for the meeting drunk but he is shocked when Craig says that it was the disgruntled loser of the court case who keyed his car. Sarah is furious to hear how Adam accused Lydia who has lost her job.

Meanwhile, Tim attends a cardiology appointment on the sly but Sally soon realises he’s lying to her about being at work.

The consultant explains to Tim that he needs an angiogram. He makes an hasty exit without his wallet. Aggie later returns Tim’s wallet and he asks her not to say anything to Sally.

Elsewhere, as Sam settles down to a game of chess with Mary, Nick is pleased to see his son enjoying himself at last.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Tracy is hurt that Nate hasn’t tried to see Frankie. Vanessa comforts her, uneasily hiding Nate’s attempted visit yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cain angrily orders Ellis to get in the car with him.

That night, out on the moors, Cain abandons a terrified Ellis in the middle of nowhere as retribution for putting Kyle in hospital.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

After Maxine is left feeling rejected, Warren takes it upon himself to make things right, the only way he knows best. However, a run-in with someone stops him in his tracks, as his confession during his sessions with psychiatrist Honour is in danger of being outed.

Later, after overhearing a conversation, Maxine realises who has her best interests at heart.

Meanwhile, after a reassuring talk with Marnie, Misbah finds the courage to support a patient who has also experienced sexual assault. Later, Marnie offers the Salon De The as the venue to host the hospital’s Dee Valley Heroes Fundraiser.

Elsewhere, Tony and Diane worry that Scott might be moving too fast with his foster carer plans.

Also, Darren asks Ethan for a favour.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm