Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne both tipped for DOI success

Cole and Gascoigne joint-favourites for Dancing On Ice title..

William Hill make professional dancers, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne, the 3/1 co-favourites for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Next in the betting is former Love Island contestant, Liberty Poole at 5/1, American singer Kimberley Wyatt at 6/1, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medal-winning BMXer Kye Whyte at 15/2.

Singer Rachel Stevens, who finished as runner-up in series six of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, rounds off those in single figures at 9/1.

Rupert Adams, Spokesperson for William Hill:

“The 14th series of Dancing On Ice begins next week and this looks to be one of the strongest groups of contestants for some time. It’s little surprise that professional dancers Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne are favourites to transfer their skills to the ice and they head the market at 3/1. “However, there’s dancing prowess throughout the 12-strong field of contestants, with Rachel Stevens, a former runner-up on Strictly, only sixth in the betting at 9/1.”

Brendan Cole

3/1

Regan Gascoigne

3/1

Liberty Poole

5/1

Kimberley Wyatt

6/1

Kye Whyte

15/2

Rachel Stevens

9/1

Stefanie Reid

10/1

Ben Foden

10/1

Connor Ball

16/1

Ria Hebden

25/1

Bez

25/1

Sally Dynevor

33/1

*Prices correct at time of writing.