BBC Four to air Hidden Assets with Angeline Ball

BBC Four has acquired Hidden Assets, an international crime drama shot in Ireland and Belgium starring Angeline Ball.

A routine raid led by Emer Berry, (Ball) a detective in the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau, reveals that a small-time drug dealer has been receiving substantial funding from a seemingly untraceable source – not in cash, but in rough diamonds.

When these diamonds are linked to a series of bombings in Belgium, Emer is forced to work with Police Commissioner Christian De Jong. Eventually banding together, they unravel a political conspiracy fuelling domestic unrest for financial gain; caught up in this web of greed are the Brannigans, a wealthy Irish dynasty with ties to Antwerp.

Drawn into a battle of wits with the family, Emer, Christian, and the CAB team must follow the money to stop another terrorist attack – before it’s too late. Alongside Angeline Ball, Wouter Hendrickx stars as Christian De Jong with Simone Kirby as Bibi Melnick.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC: