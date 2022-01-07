Pick of the Plots: Friday 7th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, January 7.

Suki is not impressed when Peter knocks to say he left his watch; he goes to the bedroom to grab it as the door goes…

Ash goads her mum causing Suki to lash out in front of Callum who threatens to report her. Suki tries to apologise, but Ash has had enough.

Later, Vinny and Kheerat are disgusted at what Suki has done.

Meanwhile, Gray gets increasingly frustrated at Kim and Denise’s interference as Chelsea steals a moment to meet Whitney.

Later, Denise invites Chelsea and Gray for dinner but Gray paints a different picture to his wife aiming to isolate her.

Elsewhere, Phil is feeling hopeful and begins to weave a web of lies, unable to face the truth.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

Jai suggests that Priya should ask Leyla if she can go back to work, but Priya wonders whether she is ready.

Meanwhile, Cain’s loathing deepens.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

It’s the day of the Dee Valley Heroes event, but it’s not off to a great start when the caterers back out at the last minute and Marnie is left scrambling for options. Luckily, Tony is up to the challenge, much to Marnie’s dismay.

Meanwhile, Becky grimaces from a distance as her and Ollie’s plan to hijack the event is full steam ahead. How far are they willing to go? Zara and Cindy take turns in trying to talk some sense into Ollie.

Later, Marnie threatens to call the police on the protest, but Becky isn’t giving up that easily.

Elsewhere, John Paul pressures Sylver to come clean to his wife.

Also, Diane has an idea to help Scott.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm