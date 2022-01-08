ITV launch Limitless Win with Ant and Dec

Best on the Box choice for January 8th…

The set reminds us of Million Pound Drop, the theme tune has been done by Gary Barlow ITV have noted. But instead of dropping, or name dropping, this show is going up and up…

Not only does the primetime entertainment game show feature the world’s first limitless jackpot, it also marks Ant & Dec’s first new show in over ten years.

Every question is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash. Push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all. Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is a five-part series that features the world’s first-ever limitless jackpot and a money ladder that never… ever… ends.

The first edition airs tonight at 8.30 pm on ITV (STV/UTV).