Pick of the Plots: Monday 10th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, January 10.

Aaron goes against his dad’s advice to keep a low profile; he soon runs into Neil who shows him a disturbing video before getting heavy over suspicions of Aaron being a grass. Harvey interrupts and orders Neil out, but Aaron is left seething when Neil threatens to hurt Dana.

Aaron has a plan; he will go to the group and convince them Neil has lost his mind. He pulls it off but there’s a catch – he has to take Neil’s place and run the operation in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Whitney encourages Chelsea to ‘stay in the game’ – they will catch Gray as soon as he slips up.

Elsewhere, Zack advises Dotty to swallow her pride and reach out to Sonia.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

Yasmeen offers Stu a full-time job at Speed Daal and a roof over his head but she makes a shocking discovery when clearing out the room for him. Alya decides to come clean to her gran.

Yasmeen is angry to hear about Zeedan’s money-laundering, her fury rising when she realises his involvement in the fire. At the restaurant launch, Yasmeen makes a speech about family values and respect but what will she do about their confession?

Meanwhile, Gemma and Chesney are shocked to learn that Joseph is being bullied at school. Fiz suggests to Chesney needs to start focusing on him.

Elsewhere, Tim tries to tell Sally about the operation he needs but she’s distracted with news of Sophie being involved in a moped accident.

Also, Summer reveals that she’s had a conditional offer from Oxford University.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Manpreet fills in Vinny on Meena’s previous victims. Vinny reassures Manpreet that they are both going to be fine.

Meena injects Manpreet with more drugs and wheels in an IV set-up. Vinny is left terrified, knowing that the end might be near.

Meanwhile, Liam is perplexed to discover that Meena’s medical records do not mention her pregnancy or miscarriage.

Elsewhere, Tracy asks Nate to look after Frankie whilst she goes to her PND seminar. Jai asks Leyla to get Priya back working in the office.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

A chilling flashforward reveals the turmoil that is in store for the Hollyoaks residents and perhaps, a few clues under the rubble.

Ten hours earlier, Marnie recruits Romeo and Juliet to help with her Dee Valley fundraiser but Juliet has got other things on her mind.

Meanwhile, Maya seemingly sets aside her bitterness about Ethan’s betrayal, but things aren’t as they seem. When her suspicions are proved correct, Maya takes action, resulting in booming consequences.

Elsewhere, Goldie has a lot to answer for as Prince struggles with Olivia’s revelation. John Paul gives Prince a gift, which could be another piece of the puzzle.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm