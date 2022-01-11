Sky News launch Beth Rigby fronted peak time ‘interview show’

Sky News is set to launch a new interview show led by Political Editor Beth Rigby.

Head of Sky News John Ryley:

“In six years at Sky News Beth has been at the centre of some of the most compelling news stories of our generation, put those in charge on the spot, and had a front row seat to history that has unfolded in this country. “Now is the right time to ask more and to expand the way she can contribute to the Sky News output. Beth’s standing and journalistic reputation are such that she will make Thursday nights on Sky News the destination for the big names, the big questions and the big headlines.”

Beginning in March, Rigby will question decision takers from all walks of life, and people caught up at the coal face of change. The aim is to explore their views on what is going on in Britain and around the world at a time of great uncertainty, and – more generally – to seek out new directions for the in-depth interview as a tool of journalism.

In keeping with the aim of putting people at the heart of stories, Sky News will seek to show that although a lot of debate is conducted through the prism of data and evidence, it is still beliefs and human impulses which determine decisions, and humans who find themselves in the crucible of profoundly important moments.

The show will be live from Sky News studios each Thursday from 9pm, an appointment in the schedule for the big interviews that will both respond to the news of the week and also set the agenda for the days to come.

Sky News Political Editor Beth Rigby: