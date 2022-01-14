Pick of the Plots: Friday 14th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, January 14.

A concerned Rainie helps Mick recover from his panic attack. She opens up to him about her pain of losing Abi. Later, as Rainie and Mick return to the bar, Stuart is suspicious.

Meanwhile, Callum opens up to Kathy about his concerns for Ben. As Phil expresses his distaste of grasses to Isaac, Kathy interrupts.

When Ben arrives home, he realises, Kathy, Phil and Callum have staged an intervention. Ben tells them he is tired of fighting, admitting he’s scared for his safety.

Later, Kat is chuffed with her birthday present from Phil when Lola appears, furious at Phil for the way he spoke to Isaac.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.30pm

Hope watches from her bedroom window as a tearful Chesney and Gemma make a public appeal for the safe return of Joseph. A forlorn Joseph wanders the streets carrying a holdall and a rolled-up tent. Later, Evelyn’s horrified to realise Hope has slipped out while her back was turned.

Meanwhile, Jacob approaches Summer andAmy with his arm in a sling but Amy orders him to stay away. The girls are soon disgusted to find Max looking at an ‘upskirt’ photo of Summer on his phone.

Embarrassed, Summer refuses to report Max’s actions. Later, Summer stuffs herself with chocolate and then heads to the bathroom where she makes herself sick.

Elsewhere, Tim confides in Peter about the op he needs, swearing him to secrecy. Yasmeen is in a charitable mood; her grandkids suspect it’s Hashim’s money she’s using.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

The villagers are in shock.

Meanwhile, Vanessa tries to persuade Tracy to stay in the village.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Nancy questions whether Maya was behind the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Becky tries to soothe Ollie’s worries, but he can’t seem to stop himself from reading the articles on what happened.

When Zara asks him to help with the community hub, Ollie sees an opportunity to get ahead of the police’s investigation, but will they be able to save themselves?

Elsewhere, James is out for vengeance and demands answers from DS Cohen. A video reveals a possible culprit, but how far will James go to make them pay?

Also, Martine and Felix’s relationship remains strained.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm