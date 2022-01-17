National Anthem to start each morning on GB News

The channel is bringing back an old television tradition, just at a different time of day.

Since the launch of the BBC’s main television service, through to 1997, and ITV regions from 1955 into the 1980s, ended their day with the National Anthem.

Now GB News is to introduce the anthem, however at the start of broadcasts.

“GB News will play God Save the Queen to kick off its live programming every day from now on, starting tomorrow.” – GB News statement

The anthem will play out across GB News Television and GB News Radio at 5.59 am, ahead of Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel on weekdays, and Breakfast with Stephen and Anne at weekends.

“As you know, the anthem used to be a regular feature at the BBC, who dropped it from their television service 24 years ago. It means GB News will be the only British television broadcaster to play the anthem daily.” – GB News statement

While BBC Television only airs the anthem in moments of major royal news, such as the death of Prince Philip last year, it is played on BBC Radio 4 to end their transmissions each day.

ITV companies, in the days of regional broadcasting, would start their day with their own music. Tyne Tees TV in the North East of England had a mixture of local tunes combined into their ‘Three Rivers Fantasy‘, while Anglia Television for the East launched with Handel’s ‘Water Music’, ATV in the Midlands had a number of opening tunes including the specially composed ‘Sound and Vision‘ while Southern Television opened each day with ‘Southern Rhapsody‘.

Equally, each region ended the day with their own choice of National Anthem track. ATV in the Midlands opted for a version recorded on the organ at Birmingham Cathedral (see below) while Tyne Tees opted for an orchestral arrangement, similar to the BBC’s version.

GB News note that they have ‘selected an uplifting instrumental version’. The network will air God Save The Queen while photographs of various British scenes at dawn are transmitted on the TV offering.

“We think this moment of quiet reflection will be a lovely way to start the day. We promised that GB News would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70 years on the throne is definitely cause for celebration.” – GB News