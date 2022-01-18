Blankety Blank to return for more on BBC One

The legendary game show Blankety Blank has been renewed for a second series for BBC One.

Bradley Walsh:

“I absolutely love recording this show. We have some of the funniest comedians and some of Britain’s most well-known faces join us on the panel, and they’re incredible, but for me, it’s the players that steal the show. I’m looking forward to getting back into the studio and having a blast filming.”

The long-running programme, which sees six celebrities helping contestants to fill in missing blanks, will return once again with the incomparable Bradley Walsh as host, for a ten-episode run.

Blankety Blank, produced by Thames (a Fremantle label) recently concluded its successful nine-episode run, with a further Christmas special which aired on BBC One on Christmas Day. The series averaged 5.8m, making it the UK’s highest new launching game show of 2021.

Celebrities that featured in the last series include Tess Daly, David Haye, Adil Ray, Jimmy Carr, Judi Love, Sue Perkins, Judy Murray, Craig Revel Horwood and Adjoa Andoh. The new series promises another brilliant host of stars as well as offering a whole new collection of laugh out loud moments, which have helped to make Blankety Blank unmissable Saturday night TV.

Remaining true to the original format, the new series has kept the well-loved theme tune as well as the Blankety Blank cheque book and pen prize. The series is based on The Match Game, a long-running Stateside format. The show arrived in the UK in 1979 with Terry Wogan as host. Others to oversee proceedings include Les Dawson and Paul O’Grady as Lily Savage.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC:

“It’s been so brilliant having Blankety Blank back on the Beeb. And Bradley really is the perfect host for this very funny family show, dealing with unpredictable celebrities, contestants, and prizes!”

If you wish to take part in the new series, you can apply to be on the show by visiting https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/blankety-blank