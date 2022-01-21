Boux Avenue Announces Valentine’s Campaign – You Do You!

Here at Boux Avenue we believe it is time to end the cliches of buying sexy new lingerie for your partner.

This is why they have today (Friday 21st January) launched their new ‘You Do You’ campaign celebrating yourself, your worth and of course your curves this Valentine’s.

‘Whether you are celebrating with your besties, or a special night with your partner, get ready this Valentine’s with the UK’s leading lingerie brand Boux Avenue. Designed in London with YOU in mind, the new Valentine’s collection ensures to suit all styles, whilst taking you from daytime chic to nighttime glam!

Offering a range of flirty frilly sets with delicate floral embroideries and feminine laces; to a more dominating, whilst glamorous sexy black mesh number, YOU are sure to find the perfect lingerie set that makes you feel CONFIDENT, feel EMPOWERED, and most importantly feel like YOU…’ – Boux Avenue

It is time to celebrate how fabulous we all are no matter our shape or style, which is why Boux Avenue has teamed up with a variety of talents to help spread this positive message to a wider audience.

Faces fronting the campaign include former Love Islander Mary Bedford, along with fashion and lifestyle influencers Mariam Musa, Shay Zanco and recently engaged Belle Lucia.

Boux Avenue’s Brand Mission is to always put their community at the centre of everything they do, they tell us. ‘You Do You’ shares an important message, it’s all about celebrating self-love and feeling positive in your own skin, confidence often comes within.

‘Celebrate the season of YOU with Boux’s latest collection, offering new silhouettes and designs that are sure to emphasize YOUR beautiful curves in all the right ways. The new collection consists of both feminine highlights and deep, rich sexy style lingerie. It is not just lingerie you will find in the collection but also heart embroidery babydolls, delicate floral detailed satin robes and Hollywood Golden Era Glamourous inspired nightwear to help you beam with confidence this Valentine’s. This sensual range is available in sizes 6 to 18, selected styles in 28-38, A-G cup, along with prices starting from £14.00 to £46.00.’ – Boux Avenue