“Weird Al” Yankovic drama for Roku

Roku this week announced an all-new feature film about the prolific career of Grammy-winning musician and pop-cultural icon “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Produced by Funny Or Die and Tango, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel. Production on the biopic begins in Los Angeles in early February.

The Roku Original film will star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” (a humorous take on Michael Jackson’s Beat It) and “Like a Surgeon” (A comedy reword of Madonna’s Like A Virgin) to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.” – Yankovic



