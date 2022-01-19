Six Celebrity specials of Dating with My Ex for BBC Three

Celebrity diners confirmed for the latest series…

Couples sitting down to chew over their relationships in the brand-new series include Chloe Veitch and Kori Sampson from Too Hot To Handle, Maeva D’Ascanio and Miles Nazaire from Made in Chelsea, Chloe Brockett and Harry Lee from The Only Way Is Essex, Lesia and D Live from The Rap Game UK and Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland from Love Island. Joining them to get into some home truths with their exes are comedian Suzi Ruffell, Amy Tapper from Gogglebox, Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer, Tia Kofi from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Bethan Kershaw from Geordie Shore, The Apprentice candidate Souleyman Bah and Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Commissioning Editor for the BBC:

“Eating with My Ex will once again provide viewers with plenty to sink their teeth into, promising to serve up a Smörgåsbord of dramatic disclosures and entertaining entrées like no other show out there.”

As the celebs tuck in they’ll each be posed some probing, personal questions, as they reckon with the ends of their relationships, where it all went wrong and whether they have a future together.

Alongside the celebrity specials, there will also be four episodes featuring members of the public, all of whom will be looking for answers, reconciliation, an apology or closure… as well as a delicious three course meal. As always, the new series will feature awkward encounters, heart-warming reunions and shocking revelations. And that’s just the starters!

Amelia Brown, Managing Director, Thames:

“We’ve been so delighted with how audiences have embraced each series of Eating with My Ex and the celebrity specials have always been a particular favourite. This series features such a fantastic array of celebs from all walks of life, and with the same unbeatable blend of funny and shocking moments alongside emotionally resonant conversation, this series is sure to be the best one yet.”

Eating With My Ex airs on the BBC Three launch night on Tuesday 1 February 2022.