Pick of the Plots: Thursday 20th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, January 20.

Chelsea and Gray go to the hospital to see Jordan with Chelsea secretly arranging to meet Kheerat there to register Jordan’s birth. As Chelsea puts her plan into action, she gets a nasty shock.

Later, Denise assumes that Chelsea is overtired so she gives her some pills to help her sleep. Denise advises Gray to book a GP appointment to see if they can help Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Honey is embarrassed when she sees Jay completing his community payback. Jay seethes when Janine appears to be amused by his plight. Jay soon gets his own back when a social worker calls by for a character reference on Janine.

Later, Mick is concerned at Jay’s comments but Janine brushes them off. She subtly asks Mick to fake being a couple for her meeting with the social worker.

Elsewhere, Billy tries to get the money he found back; Rocky offers Sonia some money but it’s clear she isn’t ready to forgive.

Also, Sonia encourages Stuart to go to a cancer support group.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Al offers to give Kerry and Kyle a lift into town.

Cain is thrown to spot them all approaching the leaking car.

Later, after a run-in with Cain and Mackenzie, Gavin informs Al that he’s pulling out of the development deal. He demands his money back and threatens consequences if he doesn’t get it.

Meanwhile, Kim interrupts a conversation.

Elsewhere, Johnny asks Charity for a playdate with Moses, but Charity sticks her foot in it with Vanessa.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

There’s a harsh wake-up call in store for Shaq when he confesses what he has been hiding to Misbah. As Misbah makes him question his own character, Shaq turns to Theresa for reassurance, but will she give him the response he wants to hear?

Meanwhile, Warren tries to convince Maxine to take the next step in their relationship. However, some advice from Joel encourages him to slow down and think about redemption first.

Elsewhere, as Sienna connects the dots on Ethan’s relationship with Maya, she butts heads with Ste on what to do.

Later, Sienna flexes her relationship with Hollyoaks’ resident bad boy, Warren, but could she have just forced him into Ethan’s line of fire just as he’s trying to clean up his act?

Also, competing with Yazz’s obsession with her exposé on Ali, Tom starts to feel invisible.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm