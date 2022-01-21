Ronan Keating joins The Voice Kids

The show returns later this year, however without Mel C.

Ronan Keating:

“I’m super excited to join the coaching panel for The Voice Kids. I feel part of The Voice family already after a phenomenal experience doing the show in Australia. The Voice Kids is amazing and I’m truly passionate about nurturing young talent. Bring it on!”

The Voice Kids will return to ITV, STV, UTV and ITV Hub at Christmas 2022 as the search to find Britain’s youngest singing talent gets underway. The superstar coaching panel is about to get a fresh injection of pop royalty as Boyzone favourite Ronan Keating joins will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones on the hunt for the best young music stars.

Emma Willis will be back to host the series, once again airing over the festive period as a three part television event. Singers between the ages of seven and 14 will perform in front of the famous big red chairs all in the hope of turning both heads and chairs in their bid to become The Voice Kids champion 2022.

Ronan as well as a hit solo career, has turned his attentions to also hosting a radio programme and The One Show for BBC One. Ronan replaces Melanie C who is unable to return to the show owing to her forthcoming tour.