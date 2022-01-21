Rochelle and Marvin Humes return for more of The Hit List

The show will be back this year on BBC One.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes will once more preside over pairs of contestants as they try and name hit songs and artists from the last seven decades as quickly as possible, plus will of course once again be inviting viewers at home to play along too and shout their answers at the telly.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes:

“We are delighted that The Hit List is coming back for a fifth series on BBC One. We love making the show and hearing just how many people enjoy watching and playing along at home. It’s a perfect show for music lovers of all ages, and we look forward to it being on screens again in 2022.”

Competing contestants will be vying to show off their music knowledge and make it all the way to the final chart rundown to be in with a chance of walking away with £10,000. But can they tell their Beastie Boys from their Spice Girls when there’s a possible cash prize at stake? To date, series four of The Hit List has seen an average audience of 3.7million viewers tuning in for each episode, including celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing themed shows.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC: