Plan a perfectly unique valentine proposal… in Plymouth!

Planning a proposal can be one of life’s loveliest but most nerve-wracking experiences…

Keeping the element of surprise and picking the perfect spot is key – after the ring of course! But these days expectations can be sky-high with destination proposals all the rage. Step forward Britain’s Ocean City where Plymouth’s stunning seascapes, amazing buildings and gorgeous scenery provide an array of quirky settings to make popping the question a truly unique event.

MAKE IT OF-FISH-AL

Surprise your sweetheart during a visit to the National Marine Aquarium. Proposal packages offer a magnificent underwater backdrop with an unexpected element as divers in the spectacular Eddystone Reef tank produce a sign asking your beloved to marry you.

PADDLEBOARD PROPOSALS

Get caught up in a wave of romance and paddle out to Plymouth Sound to take in the incredible views. Perfect for watersports enthusiasts who want to get away from it all to pop the question on the high seas.

ISLE DO

Sail to Drake’s Island – the jewel in Plymouth Sound. Situated between Plymouth and the Cornish coast, the mysterious six-acre island is just a short hop across the water from Plymouth Hoe. Take a tour and propose at the summit of the island’s lookout, one of the most scenic places in the UK to become engaged.

THINK OUT OF THE BOX

Propose in front of a woolly mammoth or under a flotilla of giant figureheads at The Box, Plymouth’s impressive new museum and art gallery. For a memorable proposal experience step into the Mammoth Gallery and admire Mildred the life-sized woolly mammoth before dropping onto one knee. Or pop the question in the Kitchen & Bar, under the watchful eyes of 14 suspended giant ship’s figureheads

SCALE NEW HEIGHTS

Leave them breathless with a climb up the 93 steps to the top of Smeaton’s Tower, the iconic red and white striped former lighthouse that stands sentinel on Plymouth Hoe. The sensational panoramic view of Devon is a beautiful backdrop for those first engagement photos.

LOVE BOAT

Take a summer sundowner cruise with Plymouth Boat Trips. Set sail with the South West’s premier cruising company or book a private charter for a romantic evening taking in the stunning scenery of the Devon and Cornwall coast.

LIFE’S A BEACH

A stroll along the sand is one of life’s simple pleasures and there are plenty of beaches along the coastline. But venture a little further and you’ll find idyllic isolated coves, perfect for proposing amid the rugged beauty of the coast. Try Soar Mill Cove, accessible on foot from the South West Coast Path.