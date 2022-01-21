Gehraiyaan launches on Amazon Prime Video next month

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama about complex modern relationships.

The film depicts the life of a millennial woman stuck in a monotonous relationship and a dead-end career, whose life is turned upside down by the arrival of an exciting and unexpected twist. It looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

Deepika Padukone:

“Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters’ struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable. “Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehriyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with Amazon Prime Video we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide.”

The movie is directed by Shakun Batra, and also features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles along with Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur as pivotal players.

Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six-year long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines.

The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Siddhant Chaturvedi:

“In a manner, this seems like coming back home to me. I started my journey as an actor with Amazon Prime Video and now Gehraiyaan, a film I am so incredibly proud of will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video! I feel there is a little bit of Zain in all of us. His ambition, aspiration, passion for his dreams and his struggles when faced with tough choices are all extremely relatable. For each of us, Gehraiyaan is a movie that is all soul and heart, and I am thrilled that the movie will premiere to a global audience across 240 countries and territories.”

Gehraiyaan from February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.