Pobol y Cwm: A life hangs in the balance | Rownd a Rownd: Arthur’s plan is in action

Dani has some fun when she hears about Garry’s date with Andrea. Meanwhile, Siôn confides in Anita about his latest stress with Tesni. Iolo has no choice but to admit to Tyler that he slept with Eifion. When a private detective finds Gaynor’s biological mother, she goes to look for her.

One of the villagers’ lives hangs in the balance. Eileen’s worried about Cae Glas’s business when she realises she can’t taste anything.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles, omnibus on Sunday.

Arthur’s plan seems to be working and Ken is pleased to get one-up on Kay, but unfortunately for Ken, he soon realises that living with Arthur isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Following Ioan’s unexpected disappearance some truths about Llŷr’s family are uncovered, all of which are a great shock to Elen.

Jason is having problems with the Tŷ Pizza’s scooter and hopes to rectify things with a trip to the garage but, thanks to Caitlin, things become even more complicated.

And as Philip sets his sights on bike riding, Mathew offers to help him – but only on his terms.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm. English and Welsh subtitles.