This week in Shielditch…

Bob investigates the mystery of the previous night’s drunken antics to uncover the identity of his one-night stand.

Elsewhere, Bernie faces the consequences of her threat towards Duncan, while Ellie’s optimism for surrogacy wavers and Lenny edges closer to finding ‘murdered’ but seemingly ‘alive’ Lydia.

River City, BBC Scotland, Monday 24th January, 10pm. Repeated Tuesdays on BBC One Scotland at 7 pm.