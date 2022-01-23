BBC Eurovision base relocates to Salford Quays Studios

Eurovision production and broadcast base is on the move.

From this year the points awarded by the UK professional jury will be announced by the spokesperson from a North West of England location for the first time ever.

Rachel Ashdown, Commissioning Editor at the BBC:

“The North West of England is famously renowned for its unrivalled musical heritage not just in the UK but across the globe, so it is fitting that from now on the region will be part of the biggest music contest on the planet.”

This result will be beamed live to the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final hosts in Turin, Italy and to a huge global audience in excess of 180 million viewers, making Salford the new permanent production base and broadcast location for Eurovision in the UK.

Eurovision will be joining a well-established production and broadcast hub in Salford with BBC shows such as Children in Need and Comic Relief announced last year, as well as A Question of Sport, North West Tonight, Dragons’ Den, BBC Radio 5 Live, Football Focus, Match of the Day, BBC Radio Manchester, BBC Breakfast and Blue Peter.

Suzy Lamb, Managing Director BBC Studios Entertainment:

“We are so thrilled to continue building the expertise and skillset of our production hub in the North. It will be so exciting to welcome the global Eurovision audience to the North West with ‘Good Evening From Salford in Greater Manchester’.”

Following Måneskin’s victory in the 2021 Contest with “Zitti e buoni”, the contest will be held in Italy for the first time in 31 years and further announcements regarding Eurovision 2022 will be made in due course.