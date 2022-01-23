The world of Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior for Netflix

The documentary heads to the streaming service this coming week.

One of the most famous and highest-paid athletes in history – like you’ve never seen before.

NEYMAR is a hero on the field and a controversial figure off. This three-part docuseries, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, gets up close and personal with soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, tracks his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at FC Barcelona and the rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National team and with Paris Saint-Germain.

All while lifting the veil behind Neymar’s marketing machine, led with a tight grip by his father.

This star-studded series features interviews with Beckham, Messi, Mbappé and many other legends, as they weigh in on Neymar’s place in sports history.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior’s story arrives on Netflix on January 25th.