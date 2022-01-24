STV welcomes extended Evening News

The broadcaster remains independent of ‘ITVplc’ in Scotland as a true-independent television Channel 3 operator.

STV, the independent production company and broadcaster for Scotland, has welcomed the confirmation ITV News will air an hour-long evening offering to launch later this year.

Bobby Hain, MD of Broadcast at STV:

“News and current affairs are the cornerstone of our service in Scotland. With STV News at Six continuing in its usual slot, and Scotland Tonight moving to the slightly later time of 8.30pm on a Thursday, viewers in Scotland will continue to receive the trusted, relevant facts and analysis they rely on from STV, as part of this new-look early evening schedule.”

STV News at Six, offering two programmes – one for West and East Scotland with ‘opts’ for each area and a North Scotland separate programme – is the most-watched Scottish news service, beating the BBC’s Reporting Scotland programme, which covers the whole of Scotland without the localised versions STV lure viewers in with.

Accompanying the main news programme STV also produce Scotland Tonight, with a weekly primetime programme, and also late-night editions after News at Ten on selected evenings. STV – Scottish Television – is the second oldest company on the Channel 3 network (formerly the ITV Regional Network), launching in 1957. (ITV Studios, launched as Granada Television in 1956).

Scotland Tonight moves back an hour on its primetime outing, to 8.30pm, while STV News at Six is unaffected by the changes remaining at 6 pm.

Mr Hain, also welcomed the new look evening line up which sees Corrie thrice weekly for an hour on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 pm while Emmerdale moves to 7.30 pm five nights.

Bobby Hain, MD of Broadcast at STV: