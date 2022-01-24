DP World Tour extends broadcast deal with Sky Sports

Today the DP World Tour and Sky Sports have announced an extension to their broadcast partnership in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The deal sees Sky Sports remaining the home of the DP World Tour until 2024 and the Ryder Cup until 2025.

Managing Director of Sky Sports, Jonathan Licht:

“As we kickstart a record-breaking year of golf on Sky, we are thrilled to be extending our long-term partnership with the DP World Tour, further cementing Sky Sports as the home of golf in the UK and Ireland. “This year our customers can enjoy the DP World Tour alongside our live coverage of all four men’s majors, all five women’s majors, the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, all whilst they countdown the days to next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, live exclusively on Sky Sports.”

The deal will see all DP World Tour events broadcast live exclusively across Sky’s platforms, including both its linear and on demand services. That means Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy a minimum of 32 live events each season across the Tour’s global tournament schedule.

Fans will also be able to enjoy new featured group coverage for the Tour’s flagship Rolex Series events, and the Tour will also be working closely with Sky’s VIP loyalty programme to offer access to a selection of UK and ROI tournaments. Sky Sports customers will also enjoy a range of golf programming across both linear and digital platforms, including masterclass sessions with former DP World Tour winners, behind the scenes access ahead of the world’s biggest events, and much more.

The deal will also see Sky Sports broadcast both the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, and the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York, to its UK and Ireland customers on a dedicated Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel.

This agreement extends an already successful partnership between the Tour and Sky Sports that stretches back almost 30 years. Sky Sports’ award-winning golf analysis is provided by some of the biggest names in golf, including former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, Butch Harmon, Laura Davies and Nick Dougherty.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour group: