Pick of the Plots: Monday 24th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, January 24.

At Rainie’s insistence, Stuart goes to an emergency appointment where the doctor explains the surgery to him and that they want to proceed as soon as possible. Stuart panics at the mention of medication. He tells Mick that he feels like he’s being punished for his past.

Rainie talks Stuart round as he frets at the thought of becoming addicted to painkillers.

Meanwhile, Jean grills Kat about Phil’s sentence but Kat is certain her feelings won’t change. Kathy insists Ben should be Phil’s priority when she finds out he’s selling up his businesses. Kat secretly puts her phone on silent so they can have some alone time but Phil isn’t happy when he finds out.

Jean reminds Phil that Kat loves him, but unable to tell her the truth about his sentence, he breaks up with her.

Elsewhere, Mick tries to smooth things over between Scarlett and Janine; Bailey sees Karen and Mitch arguing over their sleeping situation and hatches a plan.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

From his hospital bed, Tim begs Kevin to speak to Sally for him and convey how sorry he is and how much he loves her. Will she forgive him before he goes under the knife? As the anaesthetic takes effect, Tim hears a commotion in the hospital corridor as Sally is arrested by a police officer.

Later, Tim wakes from his operation with hazy memories of Sally’s arrest and figures it must have been a dream.

Meanwhile, Dev suggests to Bernie that he’d like to treat both their families to dinner at Speed Daal and formally announce they’re now a couple. A chuffed Bernie invites the family but Chesney wonders how she can afford it.

When Hope’s giant stash of sweets is discovered by Fiz, Bernie warns Hope to stay away from Joseph and keep schtum about her deal with Clint.

Elsewhere, Lydia is unnerved to hear about the recent accusations against Daniel. Carla offends Johnny when she shares her opinion on her new relationship.

Also, Emma panics as Craig continues to look into the walking stick.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Ryan gets bad news.

Meanwhile, reality hits Chas hard as she watches a “for auction” sign go up in the window of The Woolpack.

Elsewhere, Vinny is distraught when DS Rogers informs him that Liv isn’t going to be released.

Also, Charity doesn’t take a call from Mack as she chats to Vanessa.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

A voiceover from Joel talks about making the right choices as he makes a big decision about his relationship with his dad.

Hearing about Warren’s accident, Honour turns to Sienna and Ste for an update on his recovery. When she finds out something interesting about Warren and Brody, Honour goes digging into her files, where she makes a shocking discovery.

Meanwhile, a slip of the tongue from Lizzie forces Sid to think seriously about their relationship.

Elsewhere, after an argument with Yazz, Tom drowns his sorrows at The Loft. He’s not alone for long.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm