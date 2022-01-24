A Russian spy ship causes concern for HMS Northumberland…

Best on the Box choice for Monday, January 24th…

This revealing series follows everyday life on board HMS Northumberland, a Royal Navy frigate, on a new mission.

Across its four-month tour of duty, including in the Arctic Circle, Channel 5 cameras follow the ups and downs of life at sea for the crew of 220 men and women on one of the ship’s busiest ever

deployments. They must contend with everything from dramatic floods to fires on board, and they also find themselves at the centre of increased tensions with Russia, hunting for Russian submarines and warships, and defending British shores from Vladimir Putin’s increasingly aggressive navy.

HMS Northumberland is about to leave port when a problem crops up to delay things.

Navy Command sends news about an unprecedented gathering of Russian warships and submarines off the coast of Ireland and Northumberland is ordered to investigate. The timely arrival of the ship’s new chaplain coincides with a growing morale problem on board — brought on as a result of the crew’s inability to take time off. As HMS Northumberland leaves port, the chaplain attempts to help the crew through another challenging mission.

En route to the Atlantic, where the Russians are gathering, a mysterious ship is spotted on the radar. A deeper investigation reveals it to be a Russian spy ship off the coast of the UK, and orders from Navy Command require HMS Northumberland to investigate right away.

In a bid to lift morale, the ship’s first ever MasterChef competition gets underway, and dishes are served to a special ship’s judging panel headed up by Captain Thom Hobbs. Also, the chaplain’s first church service at sea galvanises the crew.

The ship receives additional orders — an American submarine is on its way to the UK, and Northumberland must keep it safe from the Russian spy ship that’s been sighted nearby. And the Russians keep the pressure up. A large Russian spy plane suddenly appears on the radar. It’s flying straight for the ship, forcing the crew to man the guns and ready their defences…

Warship: Life at Sea, Channel 5, 9 pm