Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 25th January

January 25, 2022
Dominic Knight
Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, January 25.

Sharon is intrigued to hear that Phil and Kat have split up. She’s convinced there is more to it and confronts Phil who admits that he is facing life in prison. Sharon gives Phil an ultimatum – tell Kat or she will.

Meanwhile, Rainie tracks Stuart down and he explains what’s on his mind. She promises to support him and he agrees to have the operation.

Elsewhere, Chelsea has been prescribed anti-depressants from the GP, but Gray plays on her emotions and she decides not take them.

Whitney sees Chelsea throw her meds in the bin and confronts her.

Also, Ben and Callum open up about their struggles; Bailey is pleased her plan is working.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Belle is disappointed to realise fun with Ellis may never happen.

Meanwhile, Mack urges Ryan to tell Charity about Irene dying. Charity’s cross with Ryan for not telling her when Mackenzie blurts out the news.

Elsewhere, Manpreet is shocked when Vinny asks her to lie to the police.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Whilst Ethan continues to build connections that are too close to home for Sienna and Ste, a furious Warren makes futile attempts to get hold of his ex.

Later, Warren confronts Sienna with his assumptions and makes a big confession. He has a seizure soon afterwards.

Meanwhile, tensions rise between Becky and Cindy as Becky makes an horrific statement.

Elsewhere, Tom has a moral dilemma; Sid makes a major faux pas.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

