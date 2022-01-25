Peacock rollout continues across Sky in Europe

Sky and NBCUniversal have announced the continued rollout of Peacock internationally on Sky.

Germany and Austria are the next to follow the November launches in the UK and Ireland. Starting from today (Jan 25) – included at no additional cost – Sky Q and Sky Ticket customers in Germany, plus Sky X customers in Austria, will enjoy early access to a new Peacock destination, featuring a growing catalogue of world-class original and iconic TV shows and movies from across NBCUniversal.

Lee Raftery, Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal:

“Following promising debuts in the UK and Ireland at the end of last year, we are excited to extend the international footprint of Peacock with launches on Sky in Germany and Austria. Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content from NBCUniversal, including many of our most popular movies and shows, as well as exciting brand-new Peacock Originals.”

Peacock, named after the famous stateside TV symbol of NBC Television, will continue to expand its offering with the best content from NBCUniversal and beyond, including popular titles available now and in the coming months, such as Peacock Originals including current series Saved by the Bell, Rutherford Falls and Girls5eva; in addition to upcoming series The Girl in the Woods, MacGruber, Bel-Air, JOE vs CAROLE and The Resort.

Current and Classic TV Shows including fan-favourites like The Office, 30 Rock, Psych, Monk and Will & Grace; unmissable dramas such as Battlestar Galactica, Bates Motel, Heroes, Downton Abbey and House; bingeable Chicago brands: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med; and unscripted hits like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Below Deck and Botched.

And movies including American Pie 2, Back to the Future Part III, Brüno, Bulletproof, Children of Men, Erin Brockovich, The Game, Gladiator, The Green Mile, The Holiday, Jason Bourne, Identity Thief, Lucy, MacGruber, Mamma Mia!, Meet Joe Black, Notting Hill, Pitch Perfect, The Purge, The Secret Life of Pets, Shaun of the Dead, Snow White and the Huntsman, Out of Sight, Tower Heist, Tremors and Van Helsing.

Elke Walthelm, Executive Vice President Content at Sky Deutschland:

“By integrating Peacock on Sky Q and Sky Ticket, we will further enhance the strong entertainment offering for all our customers and give them access to the best content from our partner NBCUniversal. With exclusive Peacock originals, reality and true crime and series from the library, we are very excited to offer Peacock to all our Sky Q and Sky Ticket customers,”

Peacock will be included for all Sky customers with Entertainment, Entertainment Plus or Ultimate TV packages and will be available via Sky Q, Sky X and Sky Ticket. In addition, all content can also be accessed on the go with Sky Go. Peacock will continue to roll out across Sky platforms in Switzerland and Italy in the coming months, making it available to almost 20 million Sky customers in total.