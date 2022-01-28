Raymond Blanc wants to inspire people to cook well

Raymond Blanc OBE has revealed the one unexpected ingredient he swears by – and it’s inspired by his mum.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, ahead of the second series of his ITV show Simply Raymond Blanc which begins on ITV tomorrow at 11.40 am, the Michelin-starred chef explained how he wants to inspire people to get cooking, and reiterated that delicious food doesn’t have to be complicated – it can be quick, convenient, and delicious.

Raymond also revealed his secret cooking tip – water.

“I want to show the joy of slicing a couple of onions, garlic, a piece of thyme, water, because my mum always used water – she never used stocks ever. Water will be the catalyst to extract the flavours of the onions, the carrots, the potatoes…”

He also spoke about the benefits of frozen and tinned food.

“There’s nothing wrong with frozen produce, there’s nothing wrong with canned produce,” he told hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway. “They have as many vitamins, as much goodness – there’s so much fantastic convenient food ready to be got in the supermarket which will ease and speed up your cooking. Who wants to cook for four hours?

Raymond also talked about his battle with covid, which saw him spend four weeks in intensive care at Christmas 2020. He praised the NHS staff for “their excellence”.

