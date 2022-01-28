Neil Young’s ditching of Spotify sees online effect

Searches for ‘Cancel Spotify’ skyrocket 316% amid Joe Rogan and Neil Young drama…

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘Cancel Spotify‘ exploded 316% worldwide on January 27th, after Neil Young asked for Spotify to remove his music from the music streaming platform, citing the promotion of COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan’s podcast as the reason.

A new finding by Pokerlistings.com reveals that online interest for ‘Cancel Spotify’ skyrocketed to three times the average volume in an hour, an unprecedented spike in interest after the Canadian-American singer made his decision.

A spokesperson for Pokerlistings.com:

“It’s clear from this data that Neil Young’s reasoning for removing his music has had a big influence on his fans and Spotify users in general to no longer support the streaming platform for its promotion of The Joe Rogan Experience. What this also tells us is how influential celebrities still remain as role models, and it will be interesting to see how trends change as the drama between Joe Rogan and Neil Young develops.”

At the time of publication Spotify had not turned off Young’s available tracks on their service.