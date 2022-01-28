Jujubee leads the social media queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World

Jujubee is the most popular contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World, with 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Creative resource Design Bundles analysed Instagram follower count and sponsored post earnings to reveal which queen is the fan favourite for the upcoming Ru Paul’s Drag race ‘UK vs The World,’ airing early February. Jujubee, a three-time finalist of the US Drag Race and All Stars came out on top overall, with Baga Chipz coming out as the top UK queen.

Jujubee is the most popular queen to compete on the BBC Three series which airs on the launch night of the new TV service. The drag race veteran will make their fourth appearance on the show. Jujubee first hit the screens in season two of the original RuPaul’s Drag Race, followed by the first All Stars season, and most recently All Stars season five.

Jujubee’s legacy on Drag Race comes with the highest Instagram follower count of any queens competing, at 1.1 million followers, earning them an average of £2,175 per sponsored Instagram post.

Coming in as the second most popular queen of the new spin-off is Mo Heart, formerly known as Monique Heart. Having previously competed on Drag Race season 10 and All Stars four as Monique Heart, Mo now looks to UK vs the World to claim their Drag Race crown. Mo Heart currently has 739,000 Instagram followers, and rakes in an estimated £2,162 per sponsored Instagram post.

The highest-ranking UK queen, and coming in third place overall, is Baga Chipz. A frontrunner on their own season of Drag Race UK season one, narrowly missing the crown in the finale, Baga became a drag sensation in the UK. Their official Instagram page currently has 474,000 followers, where they earn an estimated £1,385 per sponsored post.

Blu Hydrangea is the fourth favourite queen of the new Drag Race spin-off. A fellow UK season one queen, Blu came fifth on their first run on the show, and currently has 380,000 Instagram followers, resulting in an estimated £1,113 per sponsored post.

Canada’s Drag Race season one star, Jimbo, is the highest-ranking non-UK or US based contestant, coming in fifth overall. Jimbo’s official Instagram account currently has 311,000 followers and makes an estimated £914 per sponsored post.

In a Drag Race first, Pangina Heals, Thailand co-host, steps into the contestant side of the Drag Race world. With 218,000 Instagram followers, making an estimated £648 per sponsored post, Pangina comes in eighth place. Their experience as co-host could make them a dark horse in the race to the crown.

Most popular Queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘UK vs the World’ Rank Contestant Account Handle Followers Average Earnings Per Post 1 Jujubee Jujubeeonline 1,100,000 £2,175 2 Mo Heart Iammoniqueheart 739,000 £2,162 3 Baga Chipz Bagachipz 474,000 £1,385 4 Blu Hydrangea Bluhydrangea_ 380,000 £1,113 5 Jimbo Jimbothedragclown 311,000 £914 6 Cheryl Hole Cherylholequeen 296,000 £864 7 Lemon Lemongivesyouljife 287,000 £846 8 Pangina Heals Panginaheals 218,000 £648 9 Janey Jacke janeyjacke 56,500 £229

