Usain Bolt reflects on Beijing Olympics as Winter Games return to city

Ahead of the Winter Olympics in 2022, the eight-time Olympic champion reflects on how the last Olympics in China completely changed his life.

Usain Bolt thundered to victory in the 100m Olympic final at the Bird’s Nest in a world record time back in 2008. The world took note. The Opening Ceremony for Beijing 2022 will be at the same venue.

In an open letter, the Jamaican reflects on his life-changing performances and looks forward to the Olympic return to Beijing.

“Coming from Jamaica, I have no experience in winter sports. I don’t like cold weather, I prefer the sun. Besides track, the only other sport I really played was cricket and some football. The Winter Olympics usually escape my attention. But I do want to see the Olympics in Beijing next month. “Beijing is where everything changed for me. I can remember the details of all of my big races. Beijing will always be a special memory. It is where it all started. Those Olympics in 2008 changed my life in less than 30 seconds. The crowd and the energy in the Bird’s Nest, the Olympic Stadium in 2008, was brilliant.”

Looking to the 2022 games Usain adds,

“I don’t know yet how many Jamaicans will be competing in Beijing next month. But I do know how they will feel. There is nothing like walking into the Olympic stadium and feeling that energy of the crowd.”

There was also a little bit of Bolt at the previous Winter Olympics…



“Many years ago, the Jamaican bobsleigh team was made famous by the “Cool Runnings” movie. It inspired many. At the last Winter Olympics we had our first women’s bobsleigh team. I loved that they named their bobsled “Mr Cool Bolt.”

On the attendance of Winter 2022, with restrictions due to Covid still in place, Usain reflects,