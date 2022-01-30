Pobol y Cwm: Garry and Andrea have a second date | Rownd a Rownd: Gwenno gets a birthday surprise

This week in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

Tesni wants to start trying for a baby, but will Siôn confess that he’s had a vasectomy? Kelly is furious when Ffion refuses to discuss Ifan’s situation with her. Garry and Andrea have a second date and Andrea reveals that she has HIV.

Meanwhile, Brynmor surprises Kath with an old motorbike and side cart.

Rhys is struggling following a recent video he’s posted. There’s excitement in Llwyncelyn when Gaynor receives a letter from her biological mother.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

As Elen and Llŷr’s relationship diminishes it makes things a little awkward between Mali and Efan, who both feel the need to stick up for their parent. Whether they want to or not, both Jason and Rhys are witness to Barry’s dodgy dealings, and Jason is determined to question him about things, despite Barry’s frustration.

It’s Gwenno’s birthday and she’s in great spirits as she enjoys the celebrations. A few surprises throughout the day make her think that all of her family worries are over, but unfortunately, the biggest surprise comes at the end of the day, and it’s not a welcome one!

Both Mathew and Philip are looking forward to their cycling race, and both men believe they are going to win.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm. English and Welsh subtitles.