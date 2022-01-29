Sensational ‘Boudoir Style’ lingerie

Liberty Poole brings Boudoir Style Lingerie to the fore.
Liberty Poole has posted a new sexy lingerie snap-in partnership with her favourite lingerie brand, and the UK’s leading specialists Boux Avenue…
Making her official Dancing O Ice debut last Sunday, Liberty has truly made herself a fan favourite, thanks to her bubbly personality. Always one to delight her fans on Instagram, Liberty posted a new lingerie snap, looking stunning in the French Boudoir inspired lingerie set.
Liberty strongly believes in self-love and girl power which is why she has perfectly captioned the post “On Galentine’s Day, we wear pink 💞 “. After all who says we can’t look and feel sexy whilst getting ready for the special day to celebrate your amazing gal pals!
Liberty can be seen wearing Boux Avenue’s Tess Lace Balconette bra at £34.00, part of Boux’s latest Valentine’s collection You Do You! The Tess set is beautifully detailed with black eyelash lace and light pink contrast frills making for a sophisticated, whilst sexy look.
Always loving a matching set, Liberty has completed the look with Tess tanga thong at £16.00 and Tess Suspenders at £24.00.