Sam Mitchell: The Kim Medcalf Years…

January 30, 2022
Dominic Knight
A wander through some of Sam’s finer moments of the 2000’s.

The BBC has lured Kim Medcalf back to reprise the role sixteen years after she last stepped into Sam’s shoes.

“When the BBC approached me last year to reprise the role of Sam I was thrilled. She’s a brilliant character and I can’t wait to get back in the Square this spring and work with the amazing cast of both familiar and new faces.” – Kim Medcalf

Viewers can expect to see Sam back on their screens in the spring, as her brother Phil (Steve McFadden) faces a lengthy stint in prison. Danniella Westbrook originated the role of Sam Mitchell in 1990, however, when bosses chose to bring the character back full-time in 2002, they opted to recast the role to Kim Medcalf, who played Sam for three years until 2005.

Let’s take a look at some of those moments from the four years Kim portrayed Sam in the saga…

Sam (Kim) with mother Peggy (Barbara Windsor).
On-off love Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen).
Marrying into a gangland empire with Andy Hunter (Michael Higgs).
When Andy died, he left his Albert Square house to Pat, and a £1 to Sam, ‘to get her roots done’.
Sam digs up ‘Dirty Den’ (Leslie Grantham) from under the Queen Vic’s Cellar…
Driven to the edge Sam takes drastic action and ties legendary barmaid Tracey to a toilet…
Sam was framed for Den’s murder by the real culprit his second wife Chrissie (Tracy-Ann Oberman).
Prison visits from Den’s daughter Sharon (Letitia Dean) and mother Peggy.
Sam and Chrissie had several run-ins, with the real killer of Den finally served justice in the end.
