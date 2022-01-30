Sam Mitchell: The Kim Medcalf Years…

A wander through some of Sam’s finer moments of the 2000’s.

The BBC has lured Kim Medcalf back to reprise the role sixteen years after she last stepped into Sam’s shoes.

“When the BBC approached me last year to reprise the role of Sam I was thrilled. She’s a brilliant character and I can’t wait to get back in the Square this spring and work with the amazing cast of both familiar and new faces.” – Kim Medcalf

Viewers can expect to see Sam back on their screens in the spring, as her brother Phil (Steve McFadden) faces a lengthy stint in prison. Danniella Westbrook originated the role of Sam Mitchell in 1990, however, when bosses chose to bring the character back full-time in 2002, they opted to recast the role to Kim Medcalf, who played Sam for three years until 2005.

Let’s take a look at some of those moments from the four years Kim portrayed Sam in the saga…