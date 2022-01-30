TV Highlights: From a tech malfunction to high-grade explosives

Telly Today highlights for January 30th…

‘Til Death

When Magnum and Higgins are hired by an anxious groom to look into his bride-to-be on the eve of their wedding, what they think is a simple case of cold feet turns into a web of lies and a life-or-death situation for Higgins.

Also, TC makes a touching decision on how to help Cade.

Magnum P.I., Sky Max, 9 pm

The sun always shines on TV…

Hotel Benidorm: Sun, Sea & Sangria is an exclusive-access documentary series delving inside one of Benidorm’s most iconic hotels. For over 50 years, the Rio Park has checked in thousands of Brits by the coach load.

This series closely follows the charismatic team, from every corner of the hotel, who together make people’s dream holidays come alive, capturing the magic, and the highs and the lows, against a backdrop of beautiful beaches and blue skies.

Tonight Managers at the Rio Park in Benidorm have clocked off for a bank holiday, so it’s a great opportunity for junior staff to prove themselves. Abi is in charge on reception, looking after new team member Raquel and dealing with a tech malfunction. Sadly, the Spanish sun has gone AWOL, so lifeguard Daniel is left out in the rain until lovebirds Andy and Mandy, who have been coming to Benidorm for 40 years, rock up for a swimming lesson.

When the sun finally makes an appearance, hotel regulars Roger and Sue are there to make the most of it, and they’re also celebrating a very special occasion — their 51st wedding anniversary.

Italian Night in the restaurant goes down a treat with pasta galore, even if some guests don’t know that meatballs are Italian…

Hotel Benidorm: Sun, Sea & Sangria, Channel 5, 9 pm

The Old Bill..

During a blistering heatwave, London is still reeling from the events at Westhaven. Inter-community tensions rise as the Far-Right group English Flag and their leader Agatha Jack take to the streets to blame Islamists for the attack. The government raises the terror threat to critical, and across the capital people are on edge, seeing potential devices everywhere.

At New Scotland Yard, Counter Terrorism detectives are under increasing pressure to find those responsible for the attack before the situation spirals out of control.

EXPO units are in constant action dealing with call outs. Lana is promoted to Team Leader, and her professional duties allow her no time to hold back.

CCTV footage of a suspicious vehicle leaving Westhaven leads the team to a warehouse on the edge of London, where they uncover bomb-making materials and evidence that seems to confirm that the bombers were Islamist.

But the discovery of what appears to be military equipment and high-grade explosives on site makes Lana question the real identity of the bombers, and a further device left in a sensitive and provocative location seems to confirm her suspicions.

Trigger Point, ITV/STV/UTV, 9 pm