Five excuses a day to get out of doing things?

‘I’m too tired’ is the most common ‘get out excuse’, according to research…

A poll of a range of UK adults found other top reasons for not doing something were ‘it’s too cold’, ‘I forgot’, and ‘I’ll start tomorrow.’ When faced with things they may not want to do, 63 per cent admit they tend to ‘find’ other ‘more important’ things to do instead.

These ‘more imperative’ tasks include tidying, completing ‘this level’ on a videogame, and checking ‘important’ emails. And January is the time of year when those polled are least inclined to get things done – and also most likely to make excuses. So perhaps it’s no wonder the study by Beavertown, makers of Lazer Crush alcohol-free IPA, found 56 per cent admit they haven’t exactly started 2022 with a bang.

A spokesperson for the brewery:

“We all know January is a rubbish month, so we’re encouraging people to let go of excuses and embrace their proactive side to ‘crush’ it’. It’s easy to make up excuses but it’s harder to crush a challenge – that’s why we’re here to help and are encouraging people to #CrushJanuary.”

Other common excuses among those polled include ‘I’ve got a headache, ‘it’s dark now, and ‘I thought you were doing it.’ While ‘it’s not due until tomorrow, ‘I’ve got loads of work to do’, and ‘I’ll be more productive tomorrow’ also feature.

At one time or another, 23 per cent have purposely done a task badly so someone else would finish the job or so they don’t get asked to do it again. And of those who have employed such a tactic, 32 per cent have used it to get out of cleaning, while 27 per cent have tried to get out of washing up. The most common obstacles for completing a task are lack of motivation (47 per cent), a tendency to feel tired (36 per cent), and lack of money (33 per cent).

But there is a willingness to overcome these barriers, as the study carried out through OnePoll found 71 per cent ‘really want’ to get things done in 2022. And of those, 75 per cent are confident they’ll succeed.

Top Ten Excuses

1. I’m too tired

2. It’s too cold

3. I forgot

4. I’ll start tomorrow

5. I didn’t sleep well last night

6. I’m trying to save money

7. I just can’t be bothered

8. I’ve got loads of work to do

9. I’ve got a headache

10. I’ve made other plans

