Celebrity Hunted returns for Stand Up To Cancer

The show is back tonight on Channel 4.

Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer returns as eight famous faces turn fugitive and attempt to evade capture from an elite team of 30 hunters, led by Hunted’s first female chief, Cleveland Police Assistant Chief Constable, Lisa Theaker.

Taking part are Olympian silver medallist Iwan Thomas with two-time Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead, Made in Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke, actress Chizzy Akudolu with queen of UK garage Lisa Maffia and Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne with international reality TV star Chloe Veitch.

The celebrities will attempt to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as the crack team of hunters – a handpicked team of police, intelligence and military personnel armed with the powers of the state – throw everything at the cause in an attempt to track them down. Can the celebrity fugitives escape the glare of the spotlight and remain under the radar for 14 days?

The Vivienne:

“I love this show. I always watch it and I think everybody watches and thinks, ‘I can do that,’ and shouts at the telly. But you don’t really know what you’ll do until you’re actually put in that position. I just want to prove to myself and others that I can do it. And it’s for charity as well. Stand Up To Cancer is a great cause.”

Celebrity Hunted starts tonight (Sunday 30th January) at 9pm