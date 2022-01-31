The Big London Bake goes east… to Haggerston

The UK’s home of baking, The Big London Bake, is expanding to East London…

Whether you’re a first time baker, become a baking god or goddess during lockdown, or see yourself as an aspiring pastry chef and enjoy producing all out, three tiered show pieces, now is the time to get the gang together and enjoy an experience unlike any other!

This February 2022, the UK’s home of baking, The Big London Bake, is expanding to East London, with the launch of their third baking tent The Big London Bake East, in Haggerston. Opening to budding bakers and novices alike, on the 24th February, groups of friends, families, birthday parties, date night and corporate groups can get together, don an apron and a whisk and start baking some exceedingly good cakes!

The baking tent will showcase 12 fully equipped baking stations, including AEG ovens, fridges and stoves, Kenwood mixing appliances, with all ingredients and equipment ready for award winning cakes to be created!

These 90 minute sessions are ideal for exciting, experiential days out with loved ones, a chance to get everyone back together again, whatever their age, and most importantly, just have fun.

Other locations include Tooting, South London (The Big London Bake South) and Birmingham (The Big Birmingham Bake). New bake themes arrive every month with ingredients ready to go and a professional patisserie chef to offer support.

To book tickets visit www.thebiglondonbake.com

90 minute sessions, Weds/Thurs/Fri – 5:45pm & 8:30pm, Sat/Sun – 11:15am, 2pm, 5:15pm, 8:15pm. Tickets start from £42.90pp.