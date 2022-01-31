NBC announce Arabic version of Suits

NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, announces its partnership with Cairo-based media TVision, OSN and UMS, to produce the Arabic version of Suits.

The new Suits is the latest version of the smash-hit drama television series. This Arabic adaptation will be produced by TVision and has been commissioned as an OSN Original and is set to premiere on its FTA channels and its streaming app Watchit for Ramadan 2022 (April 2nd).

Tarek El Ganainy, Founder and CEO of TVision Media Productions:

“We are thrilled to launch the Arabic version of Suits, an international adaptation one of the most successful and popular television series. Repurposing this type of show into regional formats is vitally important in the context of Egypt’s ongoing development as a mature and compelling media market. While it remains heavily inspired by the American drama, our version is unique and authentic to Egypt, featuring a celebrated cast of regional stars. “The first two seasons will air in Ramadan 2022 and will be available to a wide audience, with OSN and UMS sharing the rights in Egypt, and OSN exclusively making it available to viewers across the rest of the Middle East. We are also proud to have strengthened our relationship with NBCUniversal Formats and look forward to continued collaboration on future projects.”

The commission marks the first time UMS has acquired the rights for a local adaptation of a top stateside drama series. The Arabic adaptation is the latest international adaptation of the series following sales to Japan & Korea via NBCUniversal Formats.

Originally created by Aaron Korsh and brought to screens by the Universal Studio Group, and Hypnotic Films & Television for NBC, Suits tells the story of Manhattan’s top corporate law firm, which is led by the legendary Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht.

It also stars Rick Hoffman, Katherine Heigl and Sarah Rafferty. Suits originally aired on the USA Network for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.

The Arabic version of the drama has been written by Mohamed Hefzy and Yasser Abdel Mageed, directed by Myriam Ahmadi, and produced by Founder and CEO of TVision Media Productions, Tarek El Ganainy. It features a star-studded cast of local talent – including Asser Yassin as Harvey, Ahmed Dawoud as Mike, Saba Mubarak as Jessica, Reem Mostafa as Donna, Tara Emad as Rachel, and Mohamed Shahin as Louis. Filming began in January 2022 with a remake of the first two series, 30 episodes.

Enrique Guillén, EVP, Commercial Strategy and International Development, Universal Studio Group: