Doctor Legg’s ‘Gefilte fish recipe’

We’ve headed into the ATV Library and rummaged in the EastEnders Annuals of the 1980s to pluck out a tribute to Dr. Legg.

Doctor Harold Legg was a regular on Albert Square for the first twelve years of EastEnders, and popped back several times after his surgery had long closed for the final time. Brought to life by the late great Leonard Fenton, who died over the weekend.

Dr. Legg was there to advise, diagnose and support his patients who ranged from Ethel Skinner to Mark Fowler.

In the 1987 BBC TV ‘EastEnders Special’ fans of the show were offered up meals from the characters, so in tribute to Doctor Legg, we can now all make our own ‘stuffed fish’.

Gefilte fish

In Doctor Legg’s very strict Jewish household Gefilte fish was always a treat for Friday evening.

This very tasty treat may be used as a main course or starter. This recipe is enough to make a meal for four people.

Gefilte fish is translated from the Yiddish “stuffed fish.” It is known as such as the dish is made from grinded-up fish meat, breadcrumbs, eggs and vegetables then was traditionally stuffed back into the skin of a whole fish. But fear not, Harold Legg doesn’t want you to go that far…



2 lb. fish – a mixture is best: white fish, such as carp, haddock, cod, and whiting: rich fish, such as herring, mackerel, bream (only use about 1/2 lb of rich fish.)

1 carrot.

3 medium sized onions.

2 teaspoons of salt.

Pepper.

3 tablespoons of matzo meal or white breadcumbs.

1 teaspoon of sugar.

2 eggs.

Ask the fishmonger to fillet and skin the fish, but take bones, head and skin. (But ask to also keep the Bones, head and skin separately (to make the stock.)

1 – Wash the fish.

2 – Prepare and slice carrot and onion.

Put the fish bones, head, skin, carrot and 1 onion, 1 teaspoon of the salt and shake preferred amount of pepper into a pan and cover with a lid. Cook for around 20 minutes.

3 – Beat the eggs in a bowl.

4 – Mince/grind the fish meat with the other two onions, and also the breadcrumbs (if used). Mix together with the salt, pepper, sugar, beaten eggs and matzo meal (if used).

5 – With wetted hands, make the mixture into 14-16 balls and place them in the fish stock. Simmer gently for one hour, or longer if required.

Remove the fish balls from the stock, place on a plate and decorate with slices of the cooked carrot. Strain the stock, chill and serve separately.

Who needs Jamie Oliver, when you can have such a delight as this…